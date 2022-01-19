DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Health Department is hosting free curbside testing for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The event will take place at 1601 Broadway Street in Dakota City from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The curbside testing will be available at no charge with no appointment needed. Parking spots will be marked on the side of the Dakota County Courthouse.

Officials ask that people wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.

After arriving, people are asked to call the office at (402) 987-2164, and staff will then bring out paperwork to be completed.

There will be no rapid testing available, so results are expected to take a day or two.