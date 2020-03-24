Free boxed lunched to truckers offered at I-80 weigh stations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Motor Truck Association (IMTA) will be providing 1,000 complimentary boxed lunches for truck drivers Tuesday and Wednesday.
The lunches will be distributed at two different weight stations on Interstate 80.
The boxed lunches have been prepared by Gateway Market, In the Bag Deli, Main Street Café & Bakery and Palmer’s Deli.
Brenda Neville, President & CEO of the Iowa Motor Truck Association, said getting food on the road can be difficult and has become even more so in the current situation.
“We want to show our appreciation to the professional men and women that are playing a critically important role as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds,” Neville said.
To comply with CDC recommendations, the lunches will be handed out in a drive-thru fashion.
Details on the complimentary lunches are below.
Tuesday, March 24 – 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – Jasper County Scale
Wednesday, March 25 – 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – Dallas County Scale
