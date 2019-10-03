Free booster shots aimed to eliminate mumps outbreak in northeast Nebraska

Since August, there have been 35 cases of Mumps in Northeast Nebraska.

HARTINGTON, Neb (KCAU) – On Thursday, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department was working to stop the mumps outbreak in the area.

Since August, there have been 35 cases of mumps in northeast Nebraska. That growing number has many locals worried and brought in a steady flow of people at the free clinic.

“I just couldn’t believe this day and age that we still are having issues like that. I guess I assumed everybody has been vaccinated and there is no problems, but I guess anything can happen,” said Schulte.

Karma Schulte lives in Hartington, the center of the mumps outbreak in northeast Nebraska. She knows from experience how bad the mumps can be.

“I had the mumps when I was little, and it wasn’t any fun. And so with the epidemic that seems to be going around, I decided it was time to get a booster and make sure I don’t get them again,” said Schulte.

Schulte is one of hundreds expected to visit the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department Special Clinic Thursday for free booster shots of the MMR vaccine.

“We are really trying to prevent sickness because of the number of cases that we have seen and the number continues to change and rise daily. We got to the point where we felt that it was important to focus on this area to try to get a stop on this,” said Julie Rother, the health director at Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department.

The clinic targeted people born between 1957 and 2000 who may be more susceptible to the virus without a booster shot.

“I don’t want to get the mumps hopefully not,” said Scott Carr, a local.

The clinic has 700 booster shots available thanks to help from the CDC emergency outbreak fund.

If you do get sick, go to the doctor right away to help alleviate your symptoms and ensure the state has a proper count of the outbreak.

“It is really important that we protect the community from disease, and mumps is something that can cause a lot of pain,” said Rother.

The clinic is still going on until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Fire Hall in Hartington, so if you fall in the age group they’re targeting, you can stop by for a free booster shot.