SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Free family activities celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) presented in English and Spanish are coming to the Sioux City Public Museum.

According to a release from the Sioux City Public Museum, this year’s theme is ‘Orgulloso hasta huesos’ (Proud to the Bone). It will focus on skulls, Calaveras, and la Catrina found in the alters and Day of the Dead festivities.

Earlier in the month, Kid’s Saturday celebrated the Day of the Dead by launching the 2023 activities. The children’s book, “Little Monster, What Pan Dulce Do You Want,” was read to attendees and Morningside University Spanish Club donated copies of the book to Sioux City Community Schools.

The museum invites visitors and local schools to make papel picado skulls out of tissue paper for the Dia de los Muertos alter exhibition.

The Proud to the Bone exhibition will be displayed on Oct 24-Nov 4, featuring alters created by Morning University students, Irving Elementary School families, and friends of the Museum.

Other upcoming events at the Sioux City Public Museum are The Day of the Dead Fashion Show/Performances on Thursday 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and the Day of the Dead Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.