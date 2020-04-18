Free ACT exam available for Sioux City students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even though schools are closed, students still need to take college entry exams.

The Sioux City Community School District is making it possible for all juniors to take the ACT exam for free on the scheduled June and July dates.

Students and their parents should look for information on how to sign up for the vouchers. Officials ask that those who are interested in taking the ACT over the summer sign up as soon as possible.

“We do need to get a fairly accurate count because we have to order them for the students, so we are trying to track that with the students who are interested. If the students or the family is interested they need to either call their home high school and let them know they’re interested in a voucher or repsond to the automated survey that coming out on a phone call,” District ACT Coordinator Jennifer Petersen said.

Petersen said that the deadline to notify the district if you would like a voucher is Tuesday, April 21.