SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new restaurant is expected to open in Sioux City by the end of 2023.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers confirmed to KCAU 9 that they purchased property in the Sunnybrook area of Sioux City.

A spokesperson also said they plan to start construction in the summer and open the store in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Freddy’s is chain of restaurants that serves cooked-to-order steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, and shoestring fries along with frozen custard.

Founded in 2002, the three co-founders named the restaurant after two of the co-founders’ father Freddy Simon. The first restaurant was established in Wichita, Kansas. The business has grown with Freddy’s 400th location opening in Arkansas earlier in March.

Restaurant Business reported in April 2021 that Freddy’s was the #8 fastest-growing restaurant chain in the U.S.