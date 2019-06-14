Fraudulent cards used to buy $8000 of items, two arrested

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man and woman from Texas were arrested for using a fraudulent credit card to buy more than $8,000 of items.

Yuniel Sanchez, 35, and Shannon Marlowe, 34, both of Texas, were charged with three counts of second-degree theft, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, and possession of a false license. Marlowe was additionally charged with another count\ of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Court documents say police were called to the Sioux City Scheels on Sergeant Road Tuesday just after 8 p.m. for a theft. Marlowe and Sanchez were allegedly bought $1,026.63 of shoes and other clothing with a fraudulent credit card.

Officers later detained the two, who were in a moving truck. They provided false identification and the stolen items were in the truck. Officers found additional items in the truck as well.

After further investigation and obtaining a search warrant, found additional stolen merchandise. Authorities said the two were at Harbor Freight Tools earlier Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. and bought $4,981.36 of items with a different fraudulent credit card. They also said the two were at Pier 1 around 6:30. The two used the other fraudulent card to make two purchases, one of $2,689.67 and the other $275.72.

Marlowe and Sanchez were arrested and charged. They were booked into the Woodbury County Jail. Sanchez is being held on a bond of $5,000, and Marlowe is being held on a $6,000 bond.