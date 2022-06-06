SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced that country-blues-rocker Frankie Ballard will be performing at the Anthem.

Frankie Ballard is an American musician known for combining American heartland rock sound with traditional country and blues. His hit singles “Sunshine & Whiskey” and “Helluva Life” reached platinum and gold-certified respectively.

Tickets went on sale on June 3 and the show will be on July 8.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting their website or in person at the Rock Shop.