Frank LeMere Park Dedication Ceremony takes place November 1

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of South Sioux City will be hosting the Frank LeMere Park Dedication Ceremony today at 11:00 a.m. at the Aspen Place Flatwater Crossing in South Sioux City.

“Frank LeMere embodied an inspirational national leader in humanitarian, environmental, civic justice, and patriotic causes. We will celebrate his life, his success, and his dreams for a positive future,” Lance Hedquist, City Administrator said.

Frank LeMere (March 1, 1950 – June 16, 2019) was an American activist and politician. LeMere was a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska from South Sioux City. He was the son of a Gold Star Mother, and a combat veteran father.

LeMere was a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM) in the 1970s and was noted for his work opposing liquor sales in Whiteclay, Nebraska, a small town whose main industry is selling alcohol to residents of the nearby Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol sales are allowed.

Frank LeMere was also a leader in the Democratic Party and served as a chairman of the National Native American Caucus. He was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention seven consecutive times from 1988 to 2012.

Aspen Place at Flatwater Crossing is located along the Flatwater Drive in the community developed by the Ho-Chunk Capital. The Ho-chunk Capital is a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk, Inc., the socio-economic development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Due to limited parking available at the site, guests are advised to meet at the South Sioux City tennis courts located at 1500 Riverview Drive, where shuttles to and from the Frank LeMere PArk dedication site will be located.