Fourth week of peaceful protests against Ethiopia injustices takes place in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Peaceful protesters gathered in Sioux City to continue bringing awareness to what they say is injustice from the Ethiopian government.

Siouxland Oromo community members said some of those injustices include taking political prisoners and the alleged killing of influencers.

Organizers of the protests said they hope their fourth week of protests will bring new awareness to the issue.

“When we say it’s not only Oromo people, we’re fighting for all Ethiopian people. We’re looking for equal rights. We’re looking for justice. That’s what we’re fighting for,” said a participant.

“We want Oromo to be free, so we just want to government, the U.S. government, to stop funding the Ethiopian government,” said another participant.

The Oromo people consist of the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia, and ethnic tensions in the Oromia region are deeply rooted in the country’s history with more recent events serving as a trigger for protests across the world.