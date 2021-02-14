Fourth person in custody in City of Armstrong wrongdoing

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) – Another person is in custody related to an investigation of public officials in Armstrong.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said they have another person in custody due to an investigation into wrongdoing by former and current city officials.

The fourth person taken into custody is Armstrong Police Chief Craig Merrill. He is in the custody of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota and awaiting extradition to Iowa.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, on February 11, Mayor Greg Buum, Police Chief Craig Merrill, City Clerk Tracie Lang, and former City Clerk Connie Thackery were charged with felony and misdemeanor offenses in 21-count joint trial information approved by the Emmet County District Court.

On February 12, three of the city officials were arrested after the investigation uncovered wrongdoings such as misappropriation of city funds, deploying a Taser against a civilian in exchange for money, and falsification of ledgers to conceal embezzlement.