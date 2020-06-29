Fourth of July fireworks show to take place from Sioux City Sue water tower

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City has announced that the Fourth of July fireworks show will take place from the water tower in Singing Hills.

The display will be produced by Lantis Fireworks and it’s free to the public.

The fireworks show will start at about 10:15 p.m. from the Sioux City Sue water tower in the Singing Hills area of Morningside.

City officials are asking firework viewers to practice social distancing and to view the show from the inside of or very near their vehicles, if possible.

The valley below the water tower, along with the surrounding area, offers many safe opportunities for people to view the show.

After the COVID-19 related cancellations of most of the sports seasons, concerts, festivals, and many other community events, a coalition of local organizations came together to provide a safe, free entertainment for the community during these difficult times.

The coalition of organizations includes:

City of Sioux City

Saturday in the Park Festival

Sioux City Bandits

Sioux City Explorers

Sioux City Musketeers

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

The Siouxland Initiative

Thompson Electric Company

“We have all collectively experienced so much loss this summer with the cancellations or postponements of our sports seasons and other events that we felt this was a way to provide something enjoyable and free for the community in honor of the 4th of July, and a way to remember that we are all in this together,” said Dave Bernstein, co-founder of Saturday in the Park.

“We appreciate the collaboration and support of these local organizations. Their generosity will allow our community to celebrate the 4th of July with a fantastic fireworks show in a safe way,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

