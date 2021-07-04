Fourth of July fireworks can trigger memories in combat veterans

(KCAU) – The fourth of July can be a difficult holiday for many veterans as fireworks can be cues or triggers for veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

It is not uncommon for anyone to be startled by unexpected loud booms or surprised by noises, but for veterans who experienced combat the feeling doesn’t go away quickly due to what they’ve seen deployed.

“When that noise happened carnage came afterward, death happened, and horrific scenes were experienced afterwards. It causes what are mostly known as psychosomatic symptoms,” said Nick Stefanovic, Director of Monroe County Veteran Services.

While veterans can eventually process the difference between gunfire and fireworks plus knowing they are not in battle, their nervous system never loses the defense routines. Unfolding mental and physical damage to the body.

“Anytime anything remotely similar happens that system is already to go and like I said if you hear the pop doesn’t mean your adrenaline system didn’t just get jacked up,” said Roderick Castle, Director of Behavioral Health of Veterans Outreach Center

“My heart starts beating faster. My blood pressure goes up, I start sweating, I become very uncomfortable and agitated and that can last for a long time afterwards,” said Stefanovich.

Those with Veterans’ Affairs and medical experts encourage everyone to keep their firework show scheduled to a certain part of the night to avoid catching those vulnerable off guard while communicating when you’re holding a celebration.

“Get to know their likes and dislikes or needs. Let’s all work together to keep a safe space so we can enjoy the fourth and not worry about it,” said Castle.

“Use your brain. Nobody wants to hear M-80’s going off at four in the morning on July 10th because we don’t expect that and that’s when it can be damaging,” said Stefanovich.