SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The celebration of America’s independence is right around the corner, and there’s a wide variety of places to enjoy a firework display all around Siouxland.

Sometimes, the Fourth of July can be scary for individuals who may not be comfortable with setting off fireworks themselves, but they might still want to enjoy some fireworks displays. Below, you’ll find displays around Siouxland where you can celebrate Independence Day from a safe distance.

SIOUX CITY

Fourth of July Celebration at The Crown

This celebration will feature a Barbeque buffet, beer, wine, slushies, and fireworks.

The event will run from 7 to 11 p.m.

$95 per person.

To make reservations call 712-317-1011.

LE MARS

Le Mars Fireworks SkyShow

The show will take place at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.

The event will start at 10 p.m.

The Le Mars Police Department has advised that parking along Highway 3 will not be allowed in consideration of safety concerns.

MAPLETON

Mapleton Fourth of July Celebration

A fireworks display will take place on Sunday, July 3 rd at Bill Mac Field.

There are more events from Saturday through Monday, click the link above to view the rest of the events.

SPIRIT LAKE

Big Spirit Lake Fireworks

The fireworks display will take place at the Ainsworth-Orleans Beach on Sunday, July 3 rd.

The show will run from 10 to 10:30 p.m.

SIOUX CENTER

July Fourth Fireworks

The fireworks display will take place northeast of the Ver Hoef Automotive (Mouw Motor) on Monday, July 4th.

The show will begin at 10 p.m.

Parking will be available in the west parking lot.

Event-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair and watch the show from the east side of the property.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Siouxland Freedom Park

A kid-friendly event with a firework show.

The show is expected to last for 15 minutes.

The show is likely to begin at midnight.

VERMILLION

Fourth of July Firework Show

The event will take place at the field north of the Bluffs Golf Course.

The 30-minute show begins at 10 p.m.

Parking will be in the Bluffs Golf Course parking lot or along Main Street.

YANKTON

July 4th Fireworks

The fireworks will start at 10 p.m. off the top deck of the Meridian Bridge

Do you know of fireworks shows happening in your area? Email apokett@kcautv.com with the details.