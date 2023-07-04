SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are many different ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, including one event taking place at Latham Park here in Sioux City.

The annual Fourth of July breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 11 a.m.

The event is supported by the Morningside Masonic Lodge #6-15 and is being held as a fundraiser for Latham Park.

The Park is a private park open to the public during the spring and summer and is supported entirely by donations.

Other events in Siouxland include a couple of community parades, one in Le Mars and another in Storm Lake.

The Parade in Le Mars begins at 11 a.m. and runs from 8th Street to 2nd Street Northwest. They’ll also be having a municipal band concert this evening at 7:30 p.m. at Foster Park.

Storm Lake’s parade will kick off at 10::30 a.m. There will also be live music at the Sunset Park Band Shell beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Many other communities will be having firework shows tonight, including Sioux City which will have a firework should at Freedom Park.

Other communities planning similar shows include Le Mars, Okoboji, Sioux Center, and Storm Lake.