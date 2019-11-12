Four veterans recognized at Veterans Day pinning ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may be cold out, but that didn’t stop folks from gathering at MercyOne Siouxland to honor veterans.

The MercyOne staff along with the Hospice of Siouxland honoring those who fought for our country with a pinning ceremony Monday.

Four veterans who are also patients received that recognition on Monday.

LeRoy Rozell, Korean War Veteran, says he hopes younger people continue to serve and make our country proud.

“Just do as best you can with the training that you get and each person is different individual in certain situations, you know,” said Rozell, Korean War Veteran.

The veterans also received flowers and a quilt at Monday’s ceremony.

Hospital staff hopes to continue giving quilts out to all patients that are veterans in the future.