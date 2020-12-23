Four Siouxland restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Christmas Day is not only a time for kids to see what is under the tree, it is also a time to enjoy the leftovers from last night’s Christmas dinner.
With 2020 being a challenging and stressful year for everyone, some folks may be thinking to skip making Christmas dinner and all the delicious leftovers it entails and choose to eat out instead. In Sioux City, most of the bars and restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day, which makes eating out difficult.
Fortunately, there are four places that will be open during Christmas Day.
- Koi Sushi & Steakhouse – Located on 1790 Hamilton Boulevard. The new Japanese steakhouse will be open at their regular lunch and dinner hours.
- Mr. Stirfry – Located on 4501 Southern Hils Drive #12. The all-you-can-eat buffet will be open from 11:00AM to 10:00PM.
- IHOP – Located on 801 Gordon Drive which will be open from 7:00AM to 10:00PM
- Main + Abbey – Located on 111 3rd Street (inside Hard Rock Casino). The restaurant will be open from 1:00PM to 4:00PM and serves folks that call for a reservation.
