Four Siouxland restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Christmas Day is not only a time for kids to see what is under the tree, it is also a time to enjoy the leftovers from last night’s Christmas dinner.

With 2020 being a challenging and stressful year for everyone, some folks may be thinking to skip making Christmas dinner and all the delicious leftovers it entails and choose to eat out instead. In Sioux City, most of the bars and restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day, which makes eating out difficult.

Fortunately, there are four places that will be open during Christmas Day.