SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (9:37 a.m.): Secure mode for North high, North Middle, West High, and West Middle has been canceled.

Local law enforcement has determined that there is no credible threat, the school district said.

———-

PREVIOUS: Four Sioux City schools are in “secure mode” today, the Sioux City Community School District said in an email.

The school district said that they are entering secure mode as a cautionary measure while law enforcement is investigating something that was reportedly seen on social media.

The affected schools are North Middle, North High, West Middle, and West High.

The school said that students’ schedules will continue as normal.

This development comes after a week after North and West high schools were put into lockout.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.