Four residents at Heritage at Northern Hill receive robotic pets for Valentine’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s Valentine’s Day and that means gifts for loved ones, and one Siouxland organization is spreading the love in a unique way this year.

Siouxland FOTAS or, Friends Of The Animals, gave four residents at Heritage at Northern Hills therapeutic robotic animals.

Officials said having the companionship of a pet can help keep people active and feel less lonely, but real animals require too much responsibility for those who have limited mobility.

Those with Heritage at Northern Hills said these robotic friends can bring hoy even though they’re not quite the same as a real dog or cat.

“She always enjoyed her dog and he seems a little active here. He’ll respond to her petting and talking to him, so it’ll be great. It’s very soft, very realistic,” Dennis Barto, the son of a resident who received a therapy pet said.

Residents also got to enjoy Valentine’s Day treats like cookies along with the robotic pets.

FOTAS is also hoping to expand their therapeutic pet program to other care facilities in the area.