SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU)– Hundreds of people gathered at Dordt University to listen to four presidential candidates talk about faith, family, and politics.

Iowa’s 4th district congressman Randy Feentra invited presidential candidates Ryan Binkley, Florida Governor Ron Desantis, Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley to Dordt’s auditorium, to educate the community and Dordt students about the republican nominees.

While on stage with Randy and his wife, Ramaswamy, and Binkley both talked about concerns they have for the American people and how they would address the issues.

“We’ve lived the American dream. My parents, her parents as well, they’ve come here with no money. We’ve gone on to found successful companies. I am genuinely worried that the American dream isn’t going to exist for our two sons and their generation. I think it’s gonna take a unique combination for who can lead this country forward, but among those, I think it is going to take somebody with fresh legs and from the next generation to do it,” said Vivek Ramaswamy.

“You know right now we have a huge problem, we got a great poverty gap in America. One of the things I have for education is helping the most poor actually have an opportunity that many other people just don’t have today. I want to start a volunteer with college students. I’m asking college students everywhere would you join me in a movement? Would you give a few hours a week and donate it to the life of one child,” said Ryan Binkley.

During Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley’s time on stage with the Feenstras, the two candidates spoke briefly about the importance of protecting the American people.

“What is frustrating for me is I hear what’s coming out of d.c and they’re saying do we support Ukraine or do we support Israel, do we support Israel or do we secure the border. That’s such a false premise. Our job is national security, it’s to protect Americans but more importantly to prevent war. right, because if we can prevent war we can protect Americans,” said Nikki Haley.

“We need a strong two-term president like Ronald Reagan, so after serving you for two terms I’ll be able to look back on that and tell you that we restored the American dream in this country. You’re not going to be held down by inflation, interest rates, excessive bureaucracy, Green New Deal we’ll fix all of that. I’ll be able to tell you that we restored the sovereignty of this country. Drug cartels are no longer gonna be ruling the roost, we’re not going to have massive amounts of fentanyl and illegal aliens pouring in,” said Ron DeSantis.

With the Iowa presidential caucus swiftly approaching on January 15th, many of the candidates are continuing to travel across the Hawkeye State to rally more voters.