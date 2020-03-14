Four people leaving quarantine at UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Medicine announces that four people have been released from quarantine at the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center Saturday.

The first two people leaving are former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who have tested negative and will go back home on Saturday.

The third person is a community health care worker who was in the National Quarantine Unit and left Saturday morning.

The fourth person leaving was receiving treatment in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit who departed to home isolation.

A 36-year-old Omaha woman that’s receiving care in the Biocontainment Unit remains in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy from Crofton, Neb. in the Biocontainment Unit is still in serious condition.

A former Diamond Princess passenger that was injured in a ground-level fall on Thursday remains in serious condition in the Biocontainment Unit.

In total, there are 11 people in the National Quarantine Unit and three people in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are almost 2,175 cases and 50 deaths in the United States with nearly 143,000 cases and close to 5,400 deaths worldwide.