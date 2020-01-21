Four local colleges awarded scholarship grants from Missouri River Historical Development

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) awarded $300,000 in scholarship funds to four Woodbury County colleges on Tuesday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

“By making these grants available through the colleges, MRHD hopes to lessen the financial burdens borne by college students and allow them to focus on their studies,” said Stacy Harmelink, President of MRHD.

MRHD awarded Briar Cliff University, Morningside College, St. Luke’s College of Nursing, and Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) each with $75,000 in scholarship grants.

MRHD scholarships encourage students to study, to work, and to live in Woodbury County. However, remaining in the county after graduation is not a scholarship requirement.

Each of the four colleges will administer the scholarships.

Students who attend Woodbury County high schools are eligible for the scholarships, which are awarded in the sum of up to $2,500 a semester for a total of $5,000 for one year.

MRHD has awarded scholarship funding to the four colleges in recent years.

$300,000 in 2019

$250,000 in 2018

$250,000 in 2017

$150,000 in 2016

$100,000 in 2015

This year’s college scholarships help bring MRHD’s total contribution to almost $40 million to Woodbury County non-profit organizations since 1994.