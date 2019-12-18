Four hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Storm Lake Wednesday.

Authorities were called for a crash with a child who had been ejected and another trapped at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 110 in Storm Lake Wednesday at 8:05 a.m., according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

They said that a Francisco Placido Sanchez, 79, of Storm lake was driving east on Highway 7 when his SUV was hit by another SUV going north and driven by Owenson Alex, 29, of Lakeside. Both SUVs skidded out of control with a 5-year-old boy in Alex’s vehicle being thrown.

Upon arrival, police said that they found the ejected child as well as a 3-year-old girl and Alex injured in the vehicle. They also said that Placido Sanchez was injured. All were treated at the scene before being taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said that the two children were not restrained and that Alex ran through a stop sign. He was cited for disobeying a traffic control device and two counts of failure to use child restraints.

The SUV Alex drove was considered a total loss, while Placido Sanchez’s SUV had an estimated $6,000 of damage.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Storm Lake Fire Department, the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department and Buena Vista County Paramedics assisted the police department.