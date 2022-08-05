LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — The identities of four people found dead in a Nebraska town have been released.

On Thursday, law enforcement could be spotted throughout the small town of Laurel, particularly in the Elm Street area. Later that day, officials announced they had found multiple crime scenes with four dead individuals.

Friday morning, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said the one found dead at the first residence of 209 Elm Street was identified as Michele Ebeling, 53.

At the residence where three were found dead at 503 Elm Street., Bolduc identified them as Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55.

Officials are still investigating the situation, but have identified it as a homicide. Law enforcement has arrested one person in connection.