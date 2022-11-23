SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s first-ever fully-functional cat café will host a grand opening in January, but coffee lovers will be able to enjoy an upcoming partial opening that will feature a giveaway.

According to posts from Coffee & Purrs social media, the café’s doors will open on December 3 and the first 50 guests will be entered into a giveaway drawing. The cat lounge will be opening in January in partnership with the Siouxland Humane Society.

“The opening for Coffe & Purrs coffee shop before opening the cat cafe is really important to me in order to have time to create the best experience I can for customers who visit Coffee & Purrs,” said the cafe’s founder Meghan Thompson, “Whether they are excited for the cats, coffee, or both, I want Coffee & Purrs to be an all-around great place to hang out and enjoy here in Sioux City. Opening the cat cafe about a month later will allow me more time to create a better experience for our customers.”

The drawing will take place at 3:15 p.m. after the café has closed for the day, and the winner will receive 12 free hour sessions in the cat café lounge. The posts state that there will be a bonus giveaway that hasn’t yet been revealed.

Coffee & Purrs will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the opening day and can be found in the 500 block of Nebraska Street.

The café will offer several types of coffee, smoothies, and teas. Guests can also take advantage of a loyalty punch card, after getting all punches guests will receive five dollars off their next purchase.