SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland businessman who founded was active in the community has passed away.

Leonard Gill, previous owner of LP Gill Landfill and founder of Gill Construction Company, passed away Thursday at his residence. He was 87 at the time of his passing.

“It was a great loss to the landfill family and the community,” said Sue Gill, LP Gill Landfill office manager, and the late Gill’s niece, “He was much larger than the landfill.”

Sue Gill said Waste Connections bought the landfill in July 2020, but Gill would take the time to check on the business over the years. Leonard also founded Gill Construction, but sold it in 1995.

According to Gill’s obituary, funeral services will be held Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City at 11 a.m. The services will be officiated by Reverend Andrew Sohm and Reverend David Liewer.

Gill will be laid to rest in the St. John’s Cemetery in Jackson, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be sent to the Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes website, flower arrangements can be directed to the sympathy floral store.