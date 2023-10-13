LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Lawton home has been called a total loss by officials after a fire Thursday night.

According to a post from Lawton Fire & Rescue, they were called to the scene of a large two-story home fully engulfed in flames at around 7:22 p.m.

The homeowner was not home at the time that the fire had started but had arrived home to find the inside of their home on fire, the release said.

The fire department said that strong winds fueled the fire which caused the fire to progress quickly though rainfall earlier in the day had helped keep surrounding areas from catching on fire.

No injuries were reported during the fire. Lawton Fire & Rescue was assisted by Bronson Fire Department, Moville Fire Department Sergeant Bluff Fire Department, 185th Fire/Rescue, Woodbury County Emergency Operations Center, Woodbury County Sheriff Office, Lawton Ambulance, and Moville Emergency Response Vehicle.