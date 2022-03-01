KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — Foster parents and children say there is still a need for more foster families in Siouxland.

Terri Smith has been a foster parent for over 20 years. She said the process of matching kids to families has improved over the years.

“Now you have a lot more resources than you did when I first started,” Smith said. “If you’re interested in doing foster care, they have gals that will help place kids with you for what fits you.”

Smith said kindness is the most important quality of a foster parent. Juan Juarez is 18-years-old. He’s been with Smith for five years. He said she’s made a difference in his life.

“I always have someone to talk to if I need to,” Juarez said. “They’re always like backing me up and giving me motivation and if I need something, they’re always there.”

As a senior at Kingsley-Pierson high school, Juarez said whether it’s sports or homework, Smith is always in his corner.

“She goes to my sports,” he said. “She keeps in contact with my grades and teachers and makes sure i’m doing my best.”

Smith said helping kids in need is a meaningful experience for her and other parents.

“It’s been rewarding for me,” she said. “You will run into challenges. That’s going to happen, but you run into that in daily living so for me this wasn’t a huge difference.”

