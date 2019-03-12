Foster parent orientation looks to fill growing need in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Several Siouxlanders met at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Sioux City Monday night to learn more about becoming a foster parent.

“When you grow up and you have not been fed, you have not been taken care of, you have not been loved on, your brain actually literally is different,” Lutheran Services Iowa Foster and Adoption Recruiting Coordinator Kendal Esteves said.

While speaking to the group of interested foster parents Monday night, Esteves explained some of the things foster parents could expect and face if they went on to complete their certification.

The special orientation allowed those prospective parents to ask questions, learn more about the system and start the paperwork to become a licensed foster parent.

LSI is actively working to recruit more foster families in Siouxland, saying right now there are roughly 60 children in this area waiting for a foster home.

“Over the last five to ten years with methamphetamines, opioids, etc, there has been a really sharp increase in the need for families because we’ve had that many more children coming into care,” Esteves said.

LSI hosts these kind of orientations in cities all over the region roughly once a month. You can visit https://lsiowa.org/calendar/ to sign up for the next foster parenting informational meeting in your area.