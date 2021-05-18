Foster Care Month highlights need for foster care parents in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Those who have been through foster care know how important it is for those children to have a good role model or someone they can turn to. That’s the reason one Siouxland mother became a foster parent, and she’s continued to grow her family ever since.

Jill Ayres has fostered over 100 children all by herself.

“Some for one night, some for 3 years, and some that are staying forever. I just want to give a home to as many kids for however long they need it,” said Ayres.

Ayres adopted two children and is currently in the process of adopting two more.

“I feel so blessed to be able to be a part of their lives and a part of their story for however long that is, whether it’s one night or forever. It’s just overwhelming to be able to do that, to be a part of their lives,” said Ayres.

Ayres was in the foster care system herself. She said her experiences helped lead her to where she is now; helping house children as young as a day old to 17.

For her, its more than just being a place of shelter

“You never know what kind of impact you’ve had on those kids and I’ve had girls call me, years after they’ve left my home and say you know, I just had a baby and you’re the first one I wanted to tell. Those are the things, I mean, when you realize that you had an impact,” said Ayres.

In honor of National Foster Care Month, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is acknowledging and celebrating foster parents, volunteers, mentors and of course the children in the foster care system.

They are also encouraging people to get involved with foster care as the shortage for foster care parents across the nation continue.

“It’s always very important, you know, there’s always challenges as a foster parent, there’s always individuals to help support those foster parents, too, you know from the department or that contracted child placement agency,” DHHS administrator Nanette Simmons said.

“I would just encourage people if they have you know, any thought that they might want to be a foster parent or might want to learn more about it, reach out. Reach out to other foster parents or foster care agencies,” Ayres said. “You know, I tell people, if you have the heart, and you can pass the background checks, you can be a foster parent.”