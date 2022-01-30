SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who illegally possessed a firearm was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Sioux City.

William Howard Rockey Halstead, 34, from Fort Dodge, Iowa, pled guilty on Aug. 19, 2021, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the release, Halstead was stopped by law enforcement for having a broken brake light on Sept. 2, 2020. During the stop, officers noticed multiple items that resembled marijuana in his car. Officers asked Halstead to step out of his car at which time he locked his glovebox and exited the car.

A search of Halstead uncovered a digital scale in his pocket and a search of the car revealed numerous pieces of marijuana on the seat, floorboard, and center console of the vehicle. Officers then opened the glovebox and found a loaded handgun.

Upon arrest, Halstead admitted he also had a small bag of methamphetamine in his sock.

Halstead had 17 prior criminal convictions including burglary, grand larceny, controlled substances offenses, evading law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a felon, and absence from custody.

Halstead was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and must serve a term of three years of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.