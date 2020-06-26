Fort Dodge man sentenced to prison for meth charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Fort Dodge man was sentenced in Sioux City to more than 24 years in federal prison on June 23.

Demetrius Johnson, 34, of Fort Dodge, received his prison term after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

In a plea agreement, Johnson admitted that he was distributing methamphetamine from the fall of 2017 to on or around August 2019.

According to recent documents, in December 2019, Johnson sold methamphetamine on two separate occasions in Mason City, Iowa.

Law enforcement searched Johnson’s Mason City storage locker and apartment on January 15, 2018, and seized methamphetamine, large quantities of marijuana, and three handguns, one of which was loaded.

Johnson left Mason City and moved to Fort Dodge where he was hiding from law enforcement pending his parole violation for another drug dealing offense.

On August 1, 2019, he was found in Fort Dodge.

At the time of his arrest, law enforcement noticed a strong odor of marijuana which led them to search his residence. During the search, they found around 4.5 pounds of pure methamphetamine and another handgun, according to officials.

During the course of his drug dealing, Johnson used other people to sell drugs for him and maintained an apartment for the purpose of drug dealing.

Authorities mentioned that Johnson has three prior felony drug convictions and multiple convictions for violent offenses.

Johnson was sentenced in Sioux City District Court to 292 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and 120 months’ imprisonment for possession of firearms by a prohibited person to run concurrently.

Johnson must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Johnson is being held by the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.