Fort Dodge man sentenced more than 11 years in prison for meth, gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Fort Dodge man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine while possessing guns was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last week.

Matthew Guthrie, 34, was sentenced on January 31 after pleading guilty on August 15, 2019 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He was sentenced in Sioux City by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 135 months of prison with no parole.

Guthrie also must serve a four-year term of supervised release after his prison term ends.

At his guilty plea, Guthrie admitted that from January through April 16, 2019, and he and other people distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Fort Dodge area.

Court documents said on three different occasions, he distributed more than 100 grams of pure methamphetamine to someone that was cooperating with law enforcement.

Officials said that during a search of Guthrie’s home, they seized four guns with two of them being loaded, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, a drug ledger, and other items that suggested drug distribution.

Law enforcement later seized two more guns from Guthrie in a concent search.

He is currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

