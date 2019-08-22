Fort Dodge man faces up to life imprisonment for drug trafficking and possession of firearms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and possessed firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking pled guilty on August 15, in the federal court in Sioux City.

Matthew Guthrie, 34 of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and the possession of a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crime.

According to a recent press release, Guthrie admitted that from January 2019 through April 12, 2019, he and others distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine around the Fort Dodge area.

Guthrie distributed a total of more than 100 grams of pure methamphetamine to an individual working with law enforcement on three separate occasions.

During a search of Guthrie’s residence, law enforcement found and seized four firearms, two of which were laded, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, a drug ledger, and other items associated with drug distribution.

Guthrie remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

For the drug trafficking conviction, Guthrie faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

For the firearm conviction, Guthrie faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, which must be served consecutive to any term of imprisonment imposed on the conspiracy to distribute conviction, and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $25,000 fine, and no more than five years of supervised release.