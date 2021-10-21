Formers SCC school coach now faces federal charges of child porn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A former South Sioux City High School (SSCHS) staff member accused of sexually assaulting teenagers in two separate incidents is now facing federal charges.

Nathan Rogers, 26, is accused of production and receipt of child pornography, according to an indictment filed Wednesday through the U.S. District Court of Nebraska. Specifically, he is accused of violating sections 2251(a) and 2252(a) 2 of U.S. Code Title 18.

The documents state that from around October 11, 2020, through around February 20, 2021, Rogers engaged in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct” with the intent to later transporting it. He also then knowingly received child pornography.

Rogers is already being charged by the state of Nebraska on charges of sexual assault on a child. He was originally charged and arrested in late March for sexual assault against a 15-year-old.

In March, Rogers was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while he was working as a coach at South Sioux City High School. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

Following his arrest, students at SSCHS formed a walk-out in April to protest issues within the school system.

A few weeks after the walk-out, Rogers was arrested again on sexual assault charges against a 16-year-old girl. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit condition, possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit condition, child abuse, visual depiction, and sexual abuse by a school employee.

In May and June, Rogers pleaded not guilty to all charges in both arrests. Both cases have been merged in late September, meaning he will be tried at the same time for both sexual assault cases. A status hearing is scheduled for November 9 for this case.