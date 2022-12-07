SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe is facing decades in federal prison, accused of stealing from the tribe.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says from February to May 2022, 42-year-old Christopher Saunsoci allegedly misused an SUV, money and credit belonging to the tribe.

Saunsoci, who is still listed as law enforcement on the staff directory for the Yankton Sioux Tribe’s website, faces 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian Tribal Organization. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in November and pleaded not guilty.

The indictment says Saunsoci allegedly devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money between Sept. 8, 2020 and Sept. 17, 2021.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller is prosecuting the case.

A trial date has not been set.