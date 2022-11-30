SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew told KCAU 9 he is going to withdraw his name consideration for appointment to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Drew, a Republican, had been proposed for the position by Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, a Democrat, who is part of a three-member board set in place to make appointments when there is a vacancy on the board of supervisors.

The supervisor position is due to be vacated by Rocky DeWitt, who was elected to Iowa State Senate earlier this month after he defeated Jackie Smith. When DeWitt will officially step down from the board of supervisors is unclear, but must take place before the legislative session officially starts in January,

Drew said in a written message that he feels this is not the right choice for him.