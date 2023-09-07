WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A former Siouxland teacher received her sentencing for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

Cali Heikes Courtesy Antelope County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents, Cali Heikes, 26, accepted a plea agreement on July 5 changing her plea from not guilty to guilty. She was then sentenced on September 6 to two years for first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two years for second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.

Documents specified that Heikes has also been ordered to serve an 18-month term of post-release supervision. Her court sentences and post-release supervision will be served concurrently with each other.

Heikes was arrested in January after law enforcement found evidence of her engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while she was a teacher. She was initially charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. These charges would later be amended as the trial continued.