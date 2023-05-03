WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A former Nebraska teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with her student has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Cali Heikes Courtesy Antelope County Sheriff’s Office

Cali Heikes, 26, of Winside, was a teacher at the Winside Public Schools. While she was a teacher she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Police alleged that she was meeting with the student several times per week and was arranging for these meetings through electronic means, leading to her electronic devices being seized.

According to court documents Heikes is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault by a school employee and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee. She was seen in court Wednesday, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

The case was set for a pretrial hearing on June 6, and the trial was set for July 18.