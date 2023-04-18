WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — A former employee of Winside Public School has been sentenced to lesser charges in a case of having sexual contact with a student.

According to court documents, Rachel McPhillips, 29, of Norfolk, was sentenced Monday to a total of 180 days in the Wayne County Jail. She must also pay court costs and serve two years of probation.

The sentence comes after McPhillips was found guilty of disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse as part of a plea agreement.

The case was opened on April 20, 2022, with a complaint filed against McPhillips charging her with third-degree sexual assault, a class I misdemeanor. The complaint stated that between September 1, 2021, and April 4, 2022, McPhillips had sexual contact with a juvenile without causing serious injury. The minor in the case was 15 to 16 years old during the time of the incident. The complaint was amended on April 29, 2022, adding the charge of child abuse, a class I misdemeanor.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed on May 17, 2022, stated that McPhillips worked at Winside Public School. As she was being investigated, the school had been placed her on administrative leave and then terminated her employment.

On February 6, 2023, McPhillips’s charges were amended to disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse as part of a plea agreement. The charges are class III and class II misdemeanors, respectively. On the same day, she also pleaded no contest to two new charges and was found guilty. As part of the agreement, the state agreed to file no further charges in the incident.