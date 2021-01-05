Former Westfield city clerk sentenced to probation in theft case

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU/AP) – The former Westfield city clerk accused of stealing thousands of dollars has been sentenced.

According to court documents, Angela Sorensen, 51, of Akron, was sentenced to five years to probation after entering an Alford plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court. She must also pay the city $7,781.16 in restitution.

An Alford plea is one in which the defendant doesn’t admit to any wrongdoing but admits that there is strong evidence and the defendant wishes to take advantage of the State’s plea offer.

As part of the plea agreement, the charge of ongoing criminal conduct was dropped, while Sorenson must serve the penalty for first-degree theft.

Sorensen is accused of stealing a total $74,193.76 through misappropriation and after from January 1, 2013, through September 2017, found in an Audit by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

Sorensen was original set to be imprisoned for 10 years, but the sentence was reduced to the probation due to Sorensen having ongoing mental and physical health problems.