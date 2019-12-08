Former Western Iowa congressman passes away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A former Western Iowa congressman and businessman died Saturday after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.

Spirit Lake native, Berkley Bedell is well known for his contributions to the fishing tackle industry. As the founder of Spirit Lake-based Berkley & Co., he was elected to Iowa’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1942 and served for three years.

Bedell remained active until the end. In October, he introduced Senator Elizabeth Warren at a campaign stop in Sioux City.

He passed away at 98-years-old.

