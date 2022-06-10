LOGAN, Iowa (KCAU) — A former West Harrison School teacher has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual exploitation and indecent contact with minors.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report on April 22 that a teacher from West Harrison School had an inappropriate relationship with a minor student, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The teacher, Benjamin Work, was placed on administrative leave by the West Harrison School District on the same day.

The sheriff’s office worked with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the allegation.

During the investigation, law enforcement identified six minor students that Work reportedly had inappropriate contact with between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.

Work resigned from the West Harrison Community School District on June 3.

Authorities arrested work on Friday, charging him with five felony counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. He was also charged with five counts of lascivious conduct with a minor and two counts of indecent contact with a child. He was booked into the Harrison County Correctional Facility.