Former Vice President Pence to headline Rep. Feenstra fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will be headlining a fundraiser event for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra.

Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s fourth district in the northwest part of the state, is holding the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 16.

Feenstra said in a statement that Pence has been a champion for conservative values.

“I’m honored to have him join us for this event as we prepare to win the majority in 2022, fire Speaker Pelosi and deliver conservative results for Iowa,” Feenstra added.

Pence said he is honored to help Feenstra with kicking off the event.

“Congressman Feenstra has a proven record of fighting to secure our borders, protect our God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution, champion Iowa’s farmers, and cut taxes for Iowa’s working families,” added Pence.

Ticket proceeds from the event will go toward Feenstra’s campaign, Feenstra for Congress. For more information for the event or to purchase tickets, click here.