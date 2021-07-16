Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends Feenstra Family Picnic

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Former U.S. President Mike Pence was in northwest Iowa Friday, celebrating a fellow Republican’s accomplishments and perhaps making a pitch for president at the same time.

“When it comes to helping keep Nancy Pelosi from deciding who gets to support Iowa in congress, Randy delivers.”

It was a common theme that was repeated over and over today in Sioux Center, “Randy delivers,” as more than 400 supporters gathered for the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic held at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum.

The event was sort of a victory lap for Feenstra, who returned to the place where he attended and college and just miles from where he grew up in Hull.

He spoke on what he’s currently fighting: one of the largest bipartisan issues in Congress.

“And the first thing I have to do is fight against a $3.5 trillion dollar bill that they’re calling infrastructure, but it’s to push their social progressive agenda. But I am here to be the protectors of what our Founding Fathers gave us,” Feenstra remarked.

And Feenstra wasn’t alone in condemning the Biden Administration for their decision making during their first six months in office.

“Biden-Harris Administration and Washington democrats pushing open borders, higher taxes, runaway spending, defunding the police, abortion on demand, censoring free speech, canceling our most cherished liberties, I came here to say, ‘Enough is enough,'” said former Vice President Mike Pence.

However, one voter shared what he’d like to see happen in the Capitol over the next three years.

“I hope that we can just all work together and go for the common good here. We see division after division after division and it’s because people are so divisive nowadays,” said voter Jagaar Halverson.

Feenstra said he’ll look to bridge that gap of differences when it comes to the issues of infrastructure, national budgeting, abortion, and more when he returns to the House of Representatives on Monday.