STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The former secretary and treasurer of the Storm Lake Volunteer Firefighters Association was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the organization.

Between January 3 and July 6, Jesus Rojo, 28, of Storm Lake, was the secretary and treasurer of the Storm Lake Volunteer Firefighters Association, according to court documents.

The court documents state that during this time, Rojo had access to the organization’s funds and took an estimated $7,769.35 in funds during that window.

These funds were taken through ATM withdraws and debit card transactions that were used for personal purchases, the document said.

Jesus Rojo Courtesy of Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office

The Storm Lake Fire Department said on Facebook Friday that Rojo has since been placed on leave pending the investigation.

SLFD said that the funds were part of an account that came from public donations and assisted with things such as uniforms, personal equipment, and fire safety education materials.

An outside audit of the association’s funds will take place to determine the losses, the fire department said.

Read their full statement below.

This week, a volunteer firefighter was charged with theft of funds from the Storm Lake Firefighters Association. That member of the fire department has been placed on leave pending investigation into the case. The missing funds are not part of the city or SLFD accounts, but a separate fund that comes from public donations. It is administrated by the association for the needs of the volunteers. The funds assist with such things as uniforms, personal equipment and fire safety education materials. On behalf of the Association, we are disheartened to see such an incident occur. Your fire department works hard to earn the public’s trust, and will continue to do so. The actions of one individual should not detract from the good work our volunteer firefighters perform to keep their community safe. We will arrange for an outside audit of the association’s funds to determine the full impact of the losses, and will be making certain changes in policies for handling of funds to ensure that an incident like this will not be repeated. Thank you for your understanding.” Storm Lake Fire Department Captain Adam Kutz, President, Storm lake Firefighters Association

Rojo has been charged with second-degree theft and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail. He has since posted bond.