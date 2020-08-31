Former state senator calls for resignation of Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City businessman and former state Senator Rick Bertrand is calling for the resignation of Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

This comes after a judge ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s campaign and and Republican Party groups after they groups sued Woodbury County and two other Iowa counties over the ballot absentee request forms being partially filled out to registered voters.

Bertrand said that Gill illegally mailed the forms to voters and must now invalidate the requests and notify voters.

“Pat Gill broke the law and simply got caught sheating. Now the taxpayers of Woodbury County will once again be forced to pay for Mt. Gills illegal actions,” Bertrand said.

He added that if Gill refuses to resign, then the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors should take action and investigate Gill.

Bertrand filed a Petition for Injunction against Gill in April to expand polling locations in Woodbury County after Gill originally planned for only two locations for the June 2 Primary Election and the July 7 Special election for the Board of Supervisors.

Gill later came to an agreement and planned for five polling places for the elections.

Bertrand said that after the recent lawsuit and the April lawsuit, that Gill “has developed a pattern of illegal activity” and that “it’s time for him to go.