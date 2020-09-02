Former state senator applauds Woodbury County Supervisors decision

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Former Iowa state Senator Rick Bertrand said the Woodbury County Supervisors made the right call when denying to pay for a private attorney to defend Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill over his decision of sending absentee ballot request forms.

The supervisors met Tuesday and voted 4-1 to deny the appeal after a district judge deemed it illegal for Gill to send absentee ballot request forms with some personal information already filled out.

In a letter, Bertrand said the board’s decision also denied the approval for Gill to hire a private attorney to defend sending absentee ballot request forms with some personal information already filled out.

“What the Supervisors said in simple terms is that Mr. Gill did not have the authority to hire a private attorney without board consent,” Bertrand said.

Bertrand called on Gill to resign Monday after a judge ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican Party groups after the groups sued Woodbury County and two other Iowa counties over the ballot absentee request forms being partially filled out to registered voters.

Bertrand said that Gill illegally mailed the forms to voters and must now invalidate the requests and notify voters.

“Mr. Gill’s refusal to resign will ultimately mean his fate will be decided by a District Court Judge, and the Supervisors action Tuesday provides another solid piece of evidence for his removal,” Bertrand said.

Bertrand said there has been a “clear and linear pattern of ‘Willful Misconduct'” by Gill, citing that part of the Iowa Constitution explains why an elected official can be removed from office.

He said it started in April when Gill had planned for only two locations for the primary election and a special election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bertrand then filed a Petition for Injunction against Gill. They later came to an agreement and planned for five polling places for the elections.

Bertrand then claims that Gill plans to only have a single voting center at the Tyson Event Center for the November General Election, calling Gill “either incompetent or corrupt and it simply won’t happen.”