Former SSCHS coach to be tried simultaneously for teen sexual assaults

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A former South Sioux City High School (SSCHS) staff member was seen in court on Tuesday morning.

Nathan Rogers, a former SSCHS employee, has been accused of sexually assaulting teenagers in two separate incidences.

In March, Rogers was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while he was working as a coach at SSCHS. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

Following his arrest, students at SSCHS formed a walk-out in April to protest issues within the school system.

A few weeks after the walk-out, Rogers was arrested again on sexual assault charges. This time, Rogers was arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. He was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit condition, possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit condition, child abuse, visual depiction, and sexual abuse by a school employee.

In May and June, Rogers pleaded not guilty to all charges in both arrests.

On Tuesday, Rogers waived his right to a speedy trial and will have a status hearing on November 9 to determine if both parties are ready for trial in February. Court officials have decided to merge Roger’s charges and try him at the same time for both incidences.

