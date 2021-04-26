Former SSC High School staff member pleads not guilty to sexual assault of student

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A former South Sioux City High School staff member accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student has pled not guilty.

Nathan Rogers is pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Rogers will appear in the District Court of Dakota County on May 25 at 9 a.m.

According to court documents, South Sioux City Police was contacted by school staff to investigate a sexual assault complaint made by a 15-year-old student. The student said she was assaulted by Rogers in December of 2020.

In a forensic interview with officials, the student admitted that in December 2020, she went to Rogers’ home after school to get a vape pen that Rogers said he would give her. When the student arrived, Rogers invited her into the home to sit. When she declined, Rogers forced her into the home and sexually assaulted her. The victim said she was able to eventually free herself from him and ran away.

In an interview with Rogers, he admitted having sexual contact with the student and said that she was coming on to him while in the living room.